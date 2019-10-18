4 to hospital from Cheviot crash

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - Four adults - two moms and their children, a high school age juvenile and a 3-year-old girl - were taken to hospitals following a collision at a Cheviot intersection Friday morning, police said.
All are expected to recover and have non-life threatening injuries, said Cheviot Police Officer Ryan Wagner.
Cheviot police and Green Township fire crews responded to the intersection of North Bend Road and Westwood Northern Boulevard about 6:15 a.m.
They received a report of a crash with entrapment.
The occupants of one vehicle, a mother and her 3-year-old girl daughter, were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
The other mother and teen were taken to Mercy Hospital West.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Someone either ran a red light or failed to yield at the intersection, Wagner said.
Speed, alcohol and/or drugs are not factors in the crash, he said.
Most of the intersection was blocked while first responders were on scene, but it has since cleared.
