Human remains found in Elmwood Place identified

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Elmwood police say that human remains found Tuesday have been identified.
The remains are that of Jeffery Miller, 34, of Greenwich, Ohio, according to the Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton Co. Coroner’s Office.
Police say the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.
The remains were discovered about midnight on Tuesday in the 5600 block of Prosser Street.
The circumstances and identity of the victim are unknown, according to a news release from police.
Anyone with information about his matter is asked to contact the Elmwood Place Police Department at 513-242-0756 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office: 513-825-1500.
