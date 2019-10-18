Hyde Park residents create petition to oppose ‘high density’ townhomes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hyde Park residents have started a change.org petition to stop a residential development next to land that will become Wasson Way.
The residents behind the petition have also started an advocacy campaign to persuade the mayor and members of city council to block a zone change the development would need to continue.
Their website is preservehydepark.org.
At issue, they say, is the ‘character of the neighborhood.’
The proposed development envisions six single-family townhouse-style homes along a vacant strip of land between the former Norfolk Western Railroad—soon to be Wasson Way—and Wasson Road.
The homes would be wide and shallow with three stories fronting Wasson Road and two stories fronting the future Wasson Way.
That is too dense for the petition-signers liking. It would, they say, set a precedent allowing more ‘high-density’ developments in the future.
They also argue the six homes would add an untenable amount of traffic to a busy intersection.
Then there is the issue of Wasson Way itself.
Hyde Park residents envisioned a ‘premium city park’ with the trail, these residents say. Developments abutting the trail, such as the proposed townhomes, would impact its ‘integrity.’
The zoning change needed for the development to proceed would change the land’s zoning designation from SF-6, with a minimum lot size of 6,000 sq.ft., to SF-2, with a minimum lot size of 2,000 sq.ft.
Both designations fall under the zoning code’s ‘single family’ subdistrict, characterized by detached, single-unit structures.
Most of Hyde Park is currently zoned SF-6, though areas of mixed-use and multifamily zoning do exist.
The land around the proposed development is variously zoned for residential multifamily and commercial uses.
The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council voted unanimously against the zoning change at its August 13 meeting.
“This type of development might be acceptable in some inner city neighborhoods, on a quiet side street but certainly not in Hyde Park on a busy street like Wasson Road,” the neighborhood council wrote in a letter to the planning commission.
On August 16, the city’s planning commission recommended approval of the change.
City council has the final say on whether the proposed change, and by extension the development, can proceed. They voted to hold the issue the first time it arose on Sept. 25.
The Preserve Hyde Park petition has 2,486 signers as of this writing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.