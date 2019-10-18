Clermont Co. man killed in Anderson Township crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County man was killed when his SUV hit a utility pole Thursday night in Anderson Township.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Andrew Wagner, 53, was driving a 1998 Honda CRV east in the 8500 block of SR 32 around 6:30 p.m.
Wagner lost control of the CRV on a curve, it went off the road, hit a utility pole, and landed on its roof.
The sheriff says Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, Robert Meyer, 46, also of Clermont County, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Speed, alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, according to authorities.
The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
