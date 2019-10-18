Man plows into traffic sign, gets pulled over, proves very drunk

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A deputy with the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office pulled a man over last weekend after observing his headlights were out.
That, it transpired, was the least of the man’s problems.
The man, Timothy Ferrell Jr., 32, came to a stop in a parking lot beside the road. The deputy left his cruiser and approached, then spoke through the front driver window.
At a certain point in the exchange, after Ferrell explained he was only attempting to get to his ‘work site,’ the deputy waded forward, then turned back and asked, “Do you realize that you hit something?”
“Oh,” Ferrell replied, astonished and slurring, “what’d I hit?”
At last the deputy directed Ferrell’s attention to the front of car, where the hood was gashed apart, the wheel wells were ripped open and a large traffic sign jutted from the bumper like an enormous metal toothpick.
The deputy removed Ferrell from the car after helping him differentiate the gear shift from the windshield wiper handle.
He later arrested Ferrell for OVI—he’d drunk an indeterminate amount of Malibu that evening—and driving with no headlights.
The sherriff’s office released the video on Facebook Thursday morning under the title: ‘Don’t Drink and Drive.’
