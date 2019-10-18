Mother wants something done about busy road after memorial cross knocked over

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - 16-year-old Alysha Gardner was killed on Pooles Creek Road in 2005 and ever since a memorial cross has hung on a telephone pole in her honor.
“It’s my ritual that I will drive up this road and I will blow her a kiss when I go by so to just have it not be there was really shocking,” Alysha Gardner’s mother, Lori Scott, said.
Scott says she didn’t know what happened to her daughter’s cross and feared someone might have taken it, but Thursday she learned someone else recently hit the telephone pole.
“Somebody in a blue SUV at 8:45 in the morning hit that telephone pole and knocked off her cross and kept going. He was going in excess of 50 mph, well above the speed limit and by the way, that is the norm, not unusual, that is the norm around here,” neighbor Larry Leap said.
Scott and Leap say it’s time that something is done about the road.
“When Alysha died there was talk about that happening and I had heard rumors that they didn’t want to take away funds from NKU to put up guardrails, they have since put up some guardrails, more towards the top than the bottom but accidents continue to happen here,” Scott said.
“I can honestly say I have lost seven mailboxes in nine years and I have had at least three accidents where people have flipped over into the creek where I had to go down into the creek and get them out,” Leap said.
Leap fears the problem is only going to get worse since he says the road isn’t designed for the amount of traffic it sees on a daily basis.
“Spend the money and fix the road the way it’s supposed to be to meet the demand that has been put on it or two don’t fix the road and keep it the way it is and shut it off to through traffic,” Leap said.
As Alysha’s cross lays in the area where she was killed, her mom says she hopes it reminds drivers of one thing.
“I would think slow down people, lives have been taken here... don’t take this road as fast as you do,” Scott said.
Scott said she’s not sure what she’s going to do with the cross now that it’s been knocked over, but she says she does eventually want to put another one up.
