Mt. Healthy police publish sex offenders addresses ahead of Halloween

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mount Healthy police are putting out a word of caution to parents who send their kids out on the streets for tricks and treats.
Every time Halloween rolls around they publish the address of sex offenders and predators and ask the neighbors to avoid those areas.
Lisa Apel says she was drinking her morning cup of coffee when she saw the list of sexual offenders and predators posted by the Mt. Healthy Police Department.
“I was looking to see who close they were to my house and they’re very close," she said.
Mt. Healthy police uses the Hamilton County Sheriff’s database to pinpoint the exact address of sex offenders in the city.
“We research that information and every year at Halloween time we put that information out there about sexual offenders for the safety of our trick-or-treaters," Sgt. Nick Michael said.
The police say those who have committed a sexual offense should not participate in the holiday.
“The police department recommends that trick-or-treaters and their families do not go to these houses during Haloween,” Michael said.
Appel worries about the safety of her five grandchildren, all under the age of 10, and says the times have changed since she put on a costume and asked for candy.
“Coming home and getting your candy checked and dumping it out and now it’s a totally different situation. You have to mindful of your neighbors," she said.
A complete list of address can be found here.
