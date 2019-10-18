NB I-71 closures this weekend, expect delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Expect delays on northbound Interstate 71 between the Norwood Lateral and Stewart Road this weekend.
Crews will be working to re-establish the contraflow lane from the eastbound side of the lateral. They also will be preparing the pavement for winter, state transportation officials said.
Work will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
Throughout the weekend, various lanes will shut down and the following traffic changes will be in place, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation:
· One lane of NB I-71 will close at 8 p.m. Friday, and traffic will be maintained in a single lane until noon Saturday.
· The ramp from EB Norwood Lateral to the contraflow lane, as well as the contraflow lane, will close at 9 p.m. Friday.
· The contraflow lane will be accessible from NB I-71 beginning at noon Saturday. However, the ramp from the the lateral to the contraflow lane and NB I-71 will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.
· Two lanes of traffic will be open on NB I-71, and the ramp from the eastbound side of the lateral will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
· The contraflow lane will open at the junction of the ramp from the Lateral to I-71 to allow access for both SR 562 East and I-71 northbound traffic into and out of the contraflow lane by 5 a.m. Monday.
ODOT said the entire project calls for resurfacing; bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation at various structures; widening to three, continuous through lanes between the Norwood Lateral and Red Bank Expressway; and removing the northbound Ridge Road exit and adding an exit to Kennedy Avenue from northbound I-71.
The $36 million project is scheduled for completion in the summer 2021.
