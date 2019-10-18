New Cincinnati police officers help spruce up East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio - (FOX19) - The latest members of Cincinnati Police Department joined students and community leaders and residents Thursday to spruce up one of the city’s West Side neighborhoods.
The 109th recruit class participated in the Neighborhood Enhancement Program beautification day in East Price Hill. They were seen painting storefronts white and gray along Warsaw Avenue and fixing up sidewalk planters.
The city’s 90-day Neighborhood Enhancement Program is a team effort between city departments, corporate partners, neighborhood residents and community organizations to focus on code enforcement, crime reduction, neighborhood beautification and community engagement.
