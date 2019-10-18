Police: Pickup hits Kenton Co. home, 2-year-old trapped underneath

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police say a man was arrested after his pickup truck hit a house in Piner Thursday night, pinning a toddler underneath.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 15000 block of Madison Pike.
Authorities say the pickup ran off the road and into a house.
A 2-year-old was trapped under the truck.
The toddler was taken by helicopter to the hospital but police say it appears the injuries were non-life-threatening.
A second child was injured but was not hospitalized.
According to police, there were 14 people inside the house when the crash occurred.
Authorities say the driver of the pickup was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
