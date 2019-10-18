Police searching for endangered missing teen in Winton Lake

GREENHILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from the "F" section of Greenhills.
Christyn Jennings was last seen in the area of Winton Woods just south of Greenhills.
Christyn is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Greenhills Police say Christyn ran away from her home around 3 a.m. on Friday but her parents didn’t know until they checked her room around 6 a.m and called the police to report her missing.
An officer in the Winton Woods area saw something moving around in the woods at 3:36 a.m. wearing red.
Christyn was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red “NIKE” lettering on the front with light-colored sweatpants when she was last seen.
The officer didn’t stop because Christyn wasn’t reported missing at the time.
Chief Neil R. Ferdelman says her cell phone is pinging in the area surrounding Winton Woods.
Police are searching Winton Lake out of an abundance of caution, Ferdelman says.
They have not had anyone report a body in the water, but they want to check everywhere in the Winton Woods area just to be sure.
Officers are also checking with friends and family in the area.
If you’ve seen Christyn or have information about where she might be, contact Greenhills Police at 513-825-2101.
