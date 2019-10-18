Price Hill girl dies of rare brain disease

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 11-year-old girl from Price Hill died Wednesday of a rare brain disease called Grey matter heterotopia.
Kamari Watts first had a seizure in July but it turned out to be much more.
“I was lost because I didn’t know how a child goes from being perfectly fine, healthy, active, amazing to come never waking up,” Kamari’s mother Tocara Brantley said.
Brantley says doctors started doing more tests and that’s when they found grey matter.
“Grey matter on the brain is in the wrong part of the brain. So it starts to affect certain functions and it causes seizures,” Brantley said.
Kamari was placed in a medically induced coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Her mother says doctors came to her and said there was nothing more they could do.
Brantley says her daughter was special.
“She was a joy, an amazing girl. Active and outgoing. Student council at school. Amazing dancer,” Brantley said.
Kamari was part of a dance group called NODC. Often her mom said they would bring her out and she’d be the star of the show.
She had big dreams. Her mother says Kamari wanted to be a backup dancer for Beyonce.
Her mother says she fought all the way until the end.
“And if you told her she couldn’t, she would prove you wrong. She was all around an amazing girl. And I couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” Brantley said.
Her mother said she plans to lay Kamari to rest on Oct. 28.
The family is having several events this weekend to raise money for funeral costs including a car wash in the back parking lot at Celebrities, 7617 Reading Road, on Oct. 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
People can also donate at any Fifth Third Bank to #Benefitforkamari
