St. Bernard man arrested on child porn charges

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - A St. Bernard man is under arrest on multiple charges of possessing child porn.
Dana Beasley, 29, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Friday.
Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office found videos showing young girls being forced to perform oral sex on men on Beasley’s computer at his East Ross Avenue apartment, a criminal complaint states.
A fifth video showed a young girl being raped, according to court records.
