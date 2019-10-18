Temps rising into the 70s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Our fine stretch of weather continues Friday as we inch a bit closer to normal temperatures.
Expect an afternoon high in the low 60s under mainly sunny skies.
For the weekend we finally make it back into the low and mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.
A weak system will move through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with the slight chance of an isolated shower, but most, if not all of us, will see nothing more than an increase in clouds.
A stronger system will approach Monday night into Tuesday morning with measurable rainfall for everyone and a return to cooler temps into mid-week.
