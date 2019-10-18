‘Touch a Truck’ returns to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky, - Trucks and equipment will fill the Latonia Shopping Center's parking lot next Saturday, Oct. 26.
But these won't be just any vehicles. They will be vehicles that are used to "do" things. Things like put out fires, dig up streets, carry dirt and rock, rescue hostages, pick up garbage, chase criminals, sweep streets, tow other trucks, rush people to the hospital on land and in the air, and speed across the water.
It's the return of the City of Covington's "Touch a Truck," a free show-and-tell event that lets kids (and older people) climb on, in, and around public safety and service vehicles - as well as ask questions of the employees who operate the equipment on a daily basis.
“We didn’t know what to expect last year, the first time we had it, but well over a thousand people showed up, and they seemed to both have a lot of fun and ask a lot of questions, so we decided to do it again,” said Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce, who led the organization of the event.
The City’s Fire Department will be well-represented, as will its Police and Public Works Departments. But many other regional agencies that do everything from responding to emergencies to clean up garbage will also be there.
There will also be a demonstration of vehicle extrication, and a helicopter landing and taking off. Some limited snacks and drinks will be available.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it will be hard to miss. Few other places in the City - if any - would be large enough to hold all the vehicles. And no doubt a few sirens and air horns will be sounding off.
“It’s just a great event that showcases not only vehicles and equipment but also the people who operate them and the work they do on behalf of taxpayers,” said Chris Warneford, acting Public Works director in Covington. “In Public Works, we have all kinds of interesting trucks.”
News release above provided by the City of Covington.