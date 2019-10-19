Chance of a Sunday morning shower

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Retreating high pressure to the northeast will put the region in a southwest flow tonight, and the increasing moisture, along with the remnants of “Nestor”, may set off a few showers into the early morning hours of Sunday.
Aside from the early shower chance, Sunday looks like another decent day with afternoon high temps back into the low 70s.
A strong storm system and cold front will approach Monday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. We will have to keep an eye on this system as it could produce strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the main threat. Monday afternoon’s high will reach the low 70s.
Behind this cold front some cooler air will filter back into the tri-state. Expect low 60s Tuesday with early showers then clearing skies.
From Wednesday into the end of the week high temps will remain in the low to mid 60s, with another shot at rain and thunder late Friday into the day on Saturday.
