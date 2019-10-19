Police search for missing Westwood teen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing from her Westwood home Oct. 11.
Auvionne Chichester went missing from her home in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.
She was possibly headed toward the library on Epworth and Montana avenues, said police.
Officers say Chichester is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 96 pounds, has brown hair, and is wearing a black jumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati Police.
