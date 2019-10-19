3 siblings released from school to person not on approved list

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hartwell School parent told FOX19 NOW the school allowed her three children to be picked up by a parent that was not on their approved pick-up list.
The mother asked not to be identified, said the three kids are ages 6, 7 and 9.
Cincinnati Public Schools released a statement on the matter:
“Today, school administration was made aware of a matter involving three siblings picked up from Hartwell School by an individual who was not on the students’ approved pick-up list. The students were never in any danger as they went home with a family friend who is also a Hartwell parent. The students were returned home safely.
After learning about the incident, the principal and school’s resource coordinator quickly worked to communicate with the parent to address any concerns.
Additionally, measures have been taken to prevent an incident like this from reoccurring.”
The mother of the children confirmed she did know the individual who gave her children a ride and said all three are home safe.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.