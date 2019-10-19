Suspect steals ambulance from Clearcreek Township fire station

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio (FOX19) -Clearcreek Township Police are searching for a suspect involved in stealing an ambulance from a fire station.
Police say someone broke into fire station 22, located at 346 East Lytle Five Points Road, while firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire.
The suspect broke one of the windows and then stole the ambulance.
It was later was recovered with no damage at the Dayton Children’s hospital shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clearcreek Police Detective Kevin Barton at 937-748-1267.
