Trenton Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old male injured Friday night.
According to police, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Mars Drive.
Officers found the male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
He was transported to Atrium Medical Center and underwent surgery.
Police said evidence suggests this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
“The Trenton Police Department believes there is no added threat to public safety at this time,” they said in a news release.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.
