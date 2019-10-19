Trenton Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

October 19, 2019 at 6:11 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 6:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old male injured Friday night.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Mars Drive.

Officers found the male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

He was transported to Atrium Medical Center and underwent surgery.

Police said evidence suggests this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

“The Trenton Police Department believes there is no added threat to public safety at this time,” they said in a news release.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.

