Fundraiser held to honor Price Hill girl who died of rare brain disease

PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A fundraiser was held on Saturday for an 11-year-old Price Hill girl who had been in a coma since July, but sadly passed away of a rare brain disease.
Marko Crutcher, her cousin, held a car wash to help out with funeral expenses.
Kamari Watts died this past Wednesday from Grey matter heterotopia.
“I looked at the little girl as more as... not just my cousin... she was more like a daughter to me,” Crutcher said.
Her family said she was a joy to so many.
Watts first had a seizure in July but it turned out to be much more.
Doctor’s would later diagnose her with the brain disease that would take her life.
Crutcher said his little cousin was a fighter all they way until the end.
“She played football for me. She boxed, she danced, and whatever you could name she would do it. Whatever you could name she could do it. And prove you wrong right then and there,” he said.
As the family prepares to lay her down to rest, Crutcher was out doing what he could, hoping the fundraiser makes things easier on her mother.
“You know family just helping out,” he said. “Hopefully just raise enough money to cover it. That’s it.”
On Sunday, GameTime in Mt. Healthy will be hosting a fundraiser called the Soul Food Brunch from noon to 4 p.m.
The funeral plans for Watts are set for Oct. 28.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.