Mom working to increase safety after daughter hit by delivery truck on way to school

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - An Erlanger girl is recovering at home after her family says she was hit and then run over by a delivery truck Friday morning on her way to school.
Sarah Napier had just sent her kids out the door when moments later she was rushing to the scene where her daughter had been hit by a driver.
“It was a woman and she said, ‘Are you Isabel’s mom?’ And I said ‘yes,’ and she said, ‘Isabel has been hit by a car,'" she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my entire life.”
Napier’s family lives a few blocks from Tichenor Middle School, so some of the kids walk, but her daughter Isabel rides her bike.
They have to cross the busy intersection of Baker and Commonwealth every morning to get to school and Napier says they know to wait for that walk signal.
“She started going and she realized the truck wasn’t going to stop. It was a Pepsi delivery truck. It didn’t stop, but her bike got caught under the tire and it rolled over her bike and her leg," she said.
Napier says she has a small fracture in her left leg and foot.
“It’s a little sore... not that bad. Everyone else is saying it could’ve been way worse," Isabel said.
Napier is working to make this spot safer for the dozens of students who use these crosswalks every day.
“We don’t have a crossing guard this year, There’s no flashing lights that indicate anything," she said.
Napier said she’s working to change that so other parents don’t have to go through the nightmare her family experienced.
“The community really needs to come together. All the concerned parents, because I know I’m not the only one. We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to keep our kids safe so it doesn’t happen to other kids," she said.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Pepsi and the school but have not heard back.
