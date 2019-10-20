National non-profit helps educate Tri-State teens, parents on safe driving

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One national non-profit organization brought its workshop to Cincinnati over the weekend as a part of a national tour to educate teenagers and parents on safe driving.
B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe.” It is a non-profit organization that was created by drag racing champion, Doug Herbert, after his two sons died in a car crash 11 years ago.
"A normal drivers ed course is going to talk about the basics to get them on the road and the advanced driving course, here is definitely the next level to get a better understanding behind the wheel," said organizer Larry Dixon.
B.R.A.K.E.S. has helped 37,000 teenage drivers nationwide.
"Once I got here, once the trainer started talking… guiding me through it, it started helping me understand that when you’re on the road anything can happen at any time," said new driver and attendee, Kobe Rodgers.
Rodgers attended the workshop with his mother Sunday.
“I know that this will be beneficial as this will be his first winter as a new driver," said Dorothy Rodgers about her son. "I’m feeling pretty confident that his confidence has been elevated because of this."
Organizers say those who attend the workshop are 64 percent less likely to get into a car accident within their first three years of driving.
Their next stop is next weekend in Memphis, Tenn.
