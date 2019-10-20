1 person trapped in vehicle after Crosby Township crash

CROSBY Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -An accident happened in Crosby Township late Saturday night causing one person to be trapped inside the vehicle.
Police say it happened in the 7800 block of Willey Road at 10:48 p.m.
The driver of one car hit another car and a tree.
Police could not confirm how many people were involved in the crash, but one person was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The injuries are unknown at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.