1 person trapped in vehicle after Crosby Township crash
One person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a crash in Crosby Township. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Natalya Daoud | October 20, 2019 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 9:51 AM

CROSBY Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -An accident happened in Crosby Township late Saturday night causing one person to be trapped inside the vehicle.

Police say it happened in the 7800 block of Willey Road at 10:48 p.m.

The driver of one car hit another car and a tree.

Police could not confirm how many people were involved in the crash, but one person was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

