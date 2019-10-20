Police ID man killed by falling limb in Franklin Twp.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have identified a man who was killed while clearing trees away from a field on Sunday.
Police said the incident happened around 12:10 p.n. near the 900 block of Hopewell Road.
According to sheriff’s deputies that responded to the scene, two men were clearing the trees. 50-year-old Matthew Crozier was accidentally hit by a falling limb while pushing the tree with a tractor.
Crozier was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit responded to the scene to investigate and interview witnesses.
No foul play is suspected and the incident is considered accidental.
