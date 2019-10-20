Rain and thunder to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A powerful cold front will push through the region Monday into Monday night with showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat.
Expect an afternoon high temp in the low 70s on Monday. Rain and some thunder will continue into the overnight as the front continues eastward.
By Tuesday morning cooler air will have filtered into the tri-state. Morning low temps will settle into the mid and upper 40s, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Any lingering showers early Tuesday morning will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday look nice with highs n the 60s, while another weak cold front may give some uf us a little light rain on Friday.
Better rain chances arrive for the weekend.
