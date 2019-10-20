Sunday morning forecast: Dry the rest of the day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry conditions are on-tap the rest of the day.
High temperatures will reach the low 70s.
Wet weather returns Monday with widespread showers in the forecast.
Showers are expected to develop during late morning and last through the first part of the overnight.
A few stronger embedded thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns.
Colder air will filter in behind the front and provide seasonal temperatures and dry weather the rest of the week.
