Tanker truck burst into flames after Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A tanker truck burst into flames Sunday morning in Warren County after it crashed into a ditch.
Troopers say it happened along US-42 near milepost 15 at 4: 16 a.m.
Jeffery Miller, 36, was traveling northbound on US-42 in his white 2017 Peterbilt tanker truck when he drove off the right side of the road and rested on its side into a ditch.
Troopers say the impact caused the fuel tank to burst into flames.
Clear Creek Township Fire and EMS removed Miller from the truck and was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries.
Miller was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said troopers.
Troopers say speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.
US-42 are closed between Utica Road and Middletown Road until the area can be cleared.
The crash remains under investigation.
