Cool and Dry then Wet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak to moderate cold front is moving through the Cincinnati region and cooler air will dominate the next seven days. In the warm air ahead of the front the high temperature reached 75° based on preliminary data. As the system approached the Tristate today it weakened and rainfall in our region has been light.
The next rain is forecast to arrive late Saturday night or Sunday. A disturbance in the jet stream will dip southward to the Gulf of Mexico, round the bend and head to the northeast dragging with it plenty of tropical moisture. By the time the rain ends, before dawn Monday, model estimates are that 1.50” to 2.50” will fall around the region.
A week is a long time for changes in the forecast so, like always, the forecast will be tweaked as the system gets closer.
