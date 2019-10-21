Driver killed in Westwood crash involving Oak Hills special needs school van

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead and seven others were taken to a hospital after a two vehicle crash in Westwood.
Cincinnati police at the scene of the crash say a blue car crossed the center line and hit a van from Oak Hills High School.
Oak Hills spokesperson Krista Ramsey confirmed the van was a special needs van and all students were in high school.
The crash happened just before noon Monday at the intersection of Harrison and Lafeuille Avenues.
Police say the driver of the blue car was killed and seven people in the school van were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injures.
It’s unknown what caused the car to drive across the center lane.
Ramsey says the van was taking six students to work sites and all students appear to be ‘fine’ with no injuries but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
She says the driver of the van has minor injuries and an aid also traveling with the students is not injured.
