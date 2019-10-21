FC Cincinnati opens 2020 season ticket sales to public for final year at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati opened up 2020 season ticket sales to the general public Monday for their second season in the big leagues and final year at Nippert Stadium.
The team says the renewal process for current season ticket holders began in August and 16,000 seats have already been secured for the upcoming season.
FCC says fans who purchase their season tickets now will be able to select their 2020 seats immediately.
The team is also offering the option to once again pay in full or pay through a multiple-month payment plan.
For its inaugural season in 2019, the club says it sold more than 20,000 season tickets, ranking third among MLS expansion teams first year sales.
FCC says they encourage anyone wanting season tickets to purchase them early to guarantee ticket priority.
They use ticket priority for all events and sales, and will be the basis for sales into the new West End Stadium ahead of its 2021 opening, the team says. This means 2020 season ticket holders will have the best position for seating in the new stadium.
“We are so appreciative of our fans,” FCC Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service Jeff Smith said. “Even with our results on the field in our first MLS season, they have committed to next season – our last at Nippert Stadium – in record numbers and at a rate we’ve never seen before. Our renewal rates are far outpacing our 2019 renewals as we moved from the USL to MLS, and we can only thank our fans for their confidence in what we’re building.
“That said, with the record renewal rates we’ve had, that may mean that we will soon have to look at what our available season ticket capacity will be in 2020. Last year, we reached that point in mid-April, which was earlier than ever, and we had far fewer renewed season tickets in the off-season. Once we learn our 2020 schedule and then begin to open single-game tickets, mini plans and group tickets, it very much limits available season ticket inventory. We highly, highly recommend that anyone who wants to be an FCC Season Ticket Member in 2020 secure their seats as soon as possible."
They say all 2020 season ticket sales will be handled on SeatGeek which is the team’s primary ticket platform.
FCC says in 2019, they averaged more than 27,000 fans per game at Nippert Stadium, which is also the third highest total in the MLS.
The team says season ticket information, including pricing can be found on their website.
