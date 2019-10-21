FC Cincinnati opens 2020 season ticket sales to public for final year at Nippert Stadium

“That said, with the record renewal rates we’ve had, that may mean that we will soon have to look at what our available season ticket capacity will be in 2020. Last year, we reached that point in mid-April, which was earlier than ever, and we had far fewer renewed season tickets in the off-season. Once we learn our 2020 schedule and then begin to open single-game tickets, mini plans and group tickets, it very much limits available season ticket inventory. We highly, highly recommend that anyone who wants to be an FCC Season Ticket Member in 2020 secure their seats as soon as possible."