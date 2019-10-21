Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in shooting death of 17-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of 17-year-old Reno Armstrong Jr. who was found shot and killed inside an apartment in Westwood on June 17, 2016.
Armstrong Jr., was pronounced dead at Western Glen apartments shortly after the shooting was reported.
Thomas Robinson also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for trying to grab an officer’s gun in an interview room and felonious assault for shooting another male in the apartment who survived.
Officers took Robinson in for questioning and that is when the struggle occurred.
“After the interview he was being transferred from investigators to uniformed officers,” Lt. Steve Saunders said. “During the course of that transfer he made an attempt to grab the officers’ firearms from their holsters.”
Police said an officer was struck in the face, causing injuries to his lip.
Robinson was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
