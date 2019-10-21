New trial date set for grandmother facing charges in Pike County massacre

PIKE COUNTY (FOX19) - A Pike County judge set a new trial date for the grandmother still facing charges in connection to the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016.
Rita Newcomb is scheduled to stand trial for obstruction of justice, perjury, and three counts of forgery Nov. 18.
Newcomb’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but during a pretrial hearing Oct. 7, it was pushed back when Judge Randy Deering agreed to postpone the trial to ensure the availability of one of the investigators.
Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner, whose husband, George “Billy” Wagner III and the couple’s sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
