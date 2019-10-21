Newport Aquarium welcomes baby gators, announces ticket deal

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium’s Gator Alley exhibit just got a bit more crowded with the addition of two dozen baby alligators, officials announced Monday.
The one-month-old hatchlings, which the aquarium is calling its ‘’bayou babies,’ are around six inches long.
Eventually, officials say, the growing gators will have free roam of the exhibit, whose warm, humid temperatures replicate the southern cypress swamps that are their natural habitats. Until then, visitors will find them in the bayou beach area, swimming in the baby pool or basking on its banks.
“What’s especially cute is to see the baby gators perched up on the rocks in the baby pool when they’re being fed by a member of the Animal Care Team,” Newport Aquarium General Curator Kelly Sowers said.
The hatchlings will share the exhibit with Snowball and Snowflake, two rare white alligators. Snowball, a male, is eight feet long and weighs 175 lbs., while Snowflake, a female, is six feet and weighs 95 lbs.
Some day the gator babies might get that large, but not for a while. Alligators grow about a foot per year, aquarium officials said.
“Seeing a group of baby gators in the wild is exciting but can be rare. They have a lot of natural predators, so they are excellently camouflaged,” Sowers explained. “It’s so special that guests get to see the babies up close and watch them grow up at Newport Aquarium.”
The aquarium also announced a BOGO package Monday, where visitors can buy one admission and get one of equal or lesser value free.
The offer is available through November 3.
