Police: Cincinnati man says he stole ambulance after being 'tortured’

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Clearcreek Township police say the suspect who stole an ambulance on Saturday may have been the victim of a kidnapping.
Police were sent to Clearcreek Fire District Station 22 at 346 of East Lytle Five Points Road around 12:30 p.m. for a report that the station had been burglarized and an ambulance taken.
A short time later, officers were told that the ambulance had been found at Dayton Children’s Hospital and Dayton police were with a possible suspect.
Clearcreek officers say they went to interview Patrick Coleman, 22, from Cincinnati, at the hospital where he was being treated for injuries.
Police say Coleman alleged that he had been held against his will at a home at 331 East Lytle Five Points across the street from the fire station.
Coleman alleged that he had been tortured at the home for several days and admitted that he took the ambulance to help him escape, police say.
Based on Coleman’s allegations, police got search warrants for the home and interviewed other witnesses and suspects.
As a result, police say, Christopher A. Edwards, of 331 East Lytle Five Points, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.
Jail records also indicate he was wanted on a probation violation.
Edwards is in custody at the Warren County Jail. His bond was set at $350,000 during a court appearance Monday morning.
His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 29.
