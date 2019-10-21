Police investigating after burglary, fire in Waynesville apartment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say 35-year-old Christopher Clay Safarik is in jail in connection to a fire and an alleged burglary of an apartment in Waynesville.
Police say it happened early Sunday morning.
Safarik is being held on no bond in the Warren County jail for aggravated arson and theft.
“This subject has been arrested on offenses related to this incident. We are still investigating the call. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the investigation.” Waynesville Police Chief Gary Copeland said
One woman who lives nearby told us she heard police knocking on doors early Sunday morning.
Another man told FOX19 NOW what he believes happened, although, police have not confirmed his account.
“I believe somebody was running from police and broke into the building, set it on fire, thinking he could set up a decoy. He trapped himself in the building, jumped out the second story building and broke his leg. And he deserves it.” said Ray Hatfield.
He says his neighbors are doing OK and the Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the apartments.
Safarik is due in court Monday morning.
