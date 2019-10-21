Rain & thunder on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another front will come our way on your Monday, this will increase our chances for rain and thunder during the afternoon and evening hours.
We start your day out dry for the morning commute and mild in the mid 50s, before scattered rain chances then thunderstorms especially in the evening hours.
Look for a daytime high of 73 degrees. Rain and thunder will end by dawn on Tuesday setting up a cooler day with a high of 61 on Tuesday.
We stay dry for a good portion of the week with our next chance of rain later in the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the week.
