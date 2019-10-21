Rookwood Pottery’s Fiona figurine embraces ‘whimsy and wonder’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s most famous ceramic company is honoring the city’s most famous hippo with a hand-crafted figurine.
Rookwood Pottery introduced ‘Fionacorn’ Monday, complete with a 22-karat gold lustered horn.
“Hand-crafted and hand-painted by our artists, the Fionacorn is designed to embrace whimsy and wonder and inspire us to always believe in ourselves, while pursing our wildest dreams,” Rookwood Pottery President and CEO Micah Caroll said. “Fiona’s story of survival has provided motivation for so many people and become a cherished symbol of our times, so we will continue our support by donating a portion of each Fionacorn sale to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.”
The four-inch ceramic tribute to Fiona will be available through Rookwood’s online store beginning 8 a.m. on October 23.
The figurine’s artist, Gary Simon, will sign the first 100 figurines ordered.
The next chance to purchase the figurines will be at Rookwood’s Holiday Open House, held Nov. 15-17 at the company’s Over-the-Rhine flagship store.
Simon will be on hand Nov. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to sign Fionacorn purchases.
