Rounds of rain Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rounds of rain will move into the Tri-State Monday.
We are starting out dry for the morning commute.
Temperatures are mild and in the mid-50s.
Later, the high temperature will reach 73 degrees under cloudy skies.
Scattered rain chances and then thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon and evening.
The gustiest showers/storms are expected late this evening into early Tuesday, so you’ll want to secure loose outdoor items like Halloween decorations.
Rain and thunder will end by dawn on Tuesday, setting up a cooler day with a high of 61.
We will stay dry most of the week with temperatures in the 60s.
The next chance for rain will be this weekend.
