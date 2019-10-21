Statewide alert for missing SE Indiana man in ‘extreme danger’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Indiana State Police said Monday they are searching for a 51-year-old southeastern Indiana man believed to be in “extreme danger” who may require medical assistance
Bryan Eugene Smith was last seen nearly a week ago in Holton, Indiana, which is about 77 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He vanished about 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
He is described as 5′ 6 and 230 pounds with brown hair with blue eyes.
He was dressed in a black ball cap with “SECURITY” written in white letters, a black and orange jacket, black khaki-style pants, and black Adidas shoes with “ADIDAS” in white letters.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Indiana State Police at 812-689-5000, or call 911.
