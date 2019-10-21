Top federal prosecutor for region announces resignation

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said: “I have known Ben Glassman for nearly two decades and have been impressed with his career progression as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and most recently as the U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. In the past few years, the Dayton Police Department has worked closely with Ben Glassman and his prosecutorial team on enforcement strategies to address the opioid epidemic crisis in the Miami Valley that involved key arrests and prosecutions, helping to curtail the illicit drug market that had led to the largest number of overdose deaths regionally and nationally that I have witnessed in more than 40 years of law enforcement and community safety service. The recent federal charges filed against nineteen individuals for drug offenses related to the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin involving a regional drug ring is just one example. Also, U.S Attorney Glassman and his staff provided significant investigative support via expedited search warrants to examine digital evidence related to the suspect in the Oregon District mass shooting."