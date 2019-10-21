Video shows crash involving Metro bus that injured 12

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have released video of a crash involving a Metro bus and car that injured 12 people, including two juveniles, in Evanston on Oct. 5.
Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer obtained the video from the Cincinnati Police Department.
In the video, you see the bus colliding with a car at Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road.
Several witnesses rush to the scene to assist until police and first responders arrive while others try to help direct traffic around the accident.
Police say Brandon Keese, 36, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Montgomery Road when he drove left of the center line. His car then struck the Queen City Metro bus operated by Angela Thompson, 53.
Thompson and bus passengers identified as Makeba Morton, 53, Brittanay Malone, 28, Leah Washington, 38, Jeramy Davis, 60, Melissa Hunter, 21, Dianne Hafford, 65 and Thomas Anderson, 50 were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.
Keese sustained critical injuries and was transported to UCMC. It not known if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Dionyssus Bronaugh, 32, a passenger in Keese’s car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to UCMC.
Two juveniles were in the back seats of Keese’s car during the crash. They sustained critical injuries and were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Police do not believe speeding or impairment were factors in the crash.
