What are fans thinking now that the Bengals are 0-7?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After another painful loss and a rough game inside Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, we had to know - what fans were thinking and feeling.
Eric Koch with Koch’s Sporting Goods is one of the faithful. He hopes this team will turn things around. But in the meantime, his business is hurting along with these fans.
“It’s not good for anybody. It’s not good for them, but of course, it has a ripple effect," he said.
Koch says sales are down in his family-owned store, on West 4th Street in Downtown.
“It’s not all doom and gloom, we still get plenty of foot traffic, but yeah, definitely taken a hit from about 3, 4 years ago back when they were winning," he said.
One woman, a diehard fan and season ticket holder, said she refused to go to the game on Sunday because “that would be more money I’m putting into an organization that doesn’t care about me or the thousands of other fans spending their money... but SOMETHING has to give!”
Coach Zac Taylor addressed those concerns in his post-game press conference on Sunday.
“We’ve had opportunities. We haven’t taken advantage of them. It shows in the stands. It shows in the streets. We’ve got to do something to change it,” he said.
The fans hope that change comes sooner than later.
“Everything is cyclical, I think a lot of people are a little panicked that we’re going in the wrong direction... to the 90′s. They weren’t very good for anybody.” said Koch.
