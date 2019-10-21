Youth soccer coach arrested on child porn charges also coached girls soccer in Indiana

OLDENBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A southeastern Indiana high school says they fired their girls’ soccer coach after finding out he was recently charged with sex crimes against juveniles.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Brian Hronek, 48, Oct. 16 and charged him with pandering obscenity involving a minor.
At the time, Hronek was listed as coach with the 2019-2020 Cincinnati West Soccer Club, a youth soccer club that competes in the Cincinnati United Soccer League.
Monday, Oldenburg Academy of the Immaculate Conception confirmed Hronek worked for their school as the girls’ soccer coach and confirmed they fired him.
School president Diane H. Laake says she was notified by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about Hronek’s arrest.
She says the school was told last week about the sheriff’s office’s investigation and immediately took steps to remove him from any contact with students.
Laake says detectives assured her no students at Oldenburg were involved in any of their findings.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our students,” Laake said.
Court documents describe ten different pieces of obscene material in Hronek’s possession prior to his arrest, including videos and pictures of children engaged in sexual acts with adults.
The children range in age from 12 years to seven months old.
Images seized as evidence include ones showing naked children tied to beds or trees, court records show.
One photo shows a naked 1-year-old girl with “SLUT” and “B----” written on it. Another shows a naked 2-year-old girl tied down by rope on a bed with a ball gag in her mouth.
