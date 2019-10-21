Zac Taylor: ‘It’s easy to point the finger at the quarterback’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Zac Taylor would not commit to Andy Dalton playing every game as the Bengals’ starting quarterback this season, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to make a change.
Speaking at his press conference the day after Dalton threw three fourth quarter interceptions and the Bengals lost a seventh consecutive game to start the season, Taylor said it’s unfair to promise any player at any position that they will keep their job regardless of performance.
“(Quarterback) is the easiest position to point the finger at when things aren’t going well,” said Taylor. “I could show you a lot of things from (Sunday’s game) that people will probably point the finger at Andy (Dalton) and I would say, ‘well, how about this player do something different and here’s why that throw looks like it does.’”
Dalton is on pace to throw his most interceptions since the 2013 season and is in the second-to-last year of his contract. The Bengals drafted quarterback Ryan Finley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, raising questions that the team should play their rookie quarterback in what now feels like a lost season.
“Everybody has got to step up,” Taylor added. “There was a lot of 50-50 opportunities (against the Jaguars), they’ve got to step up and make some plays, too. Sometimes the linemen have to do a better job in the pocket, sometimes the backs have to do a better job in protection. Everyone is a piece of that puzzle, but usually, (quarterbacks) are the one who take the heat.”
Taylor did not say openly say Andy Dalton will start Sunday’s game in London against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, but hinted he’s not ready to make that change - yet.
