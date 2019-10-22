Attorney asks judge to suppress evidence in ‘murder for hire’ case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An attorney of one of the four of the suspects indicted in a murder for hire plot that took place at a fake gender reveal party in Colerain Township, was in court Tuesday morning to get permission to suppress the evidence on the case.
Michael Sanon is one of four suspects that was arrested on numerous charges including murder and felonious assault.
Police say Vandell Slade, James Echols, Roshawn Bishop, and Sanon carried out the shooting that killed Autumn Garrett and left others hurt at a fake gender reveal party in July 2017.
Three children and six adults at Cheyanne Willis’ fake gender reveal party were injured, said officers.
Willis told her family and friends that she lost her baby during the shooting, but police discovered that she lied about her pregnancy.
Witnesses told police two men in hoods entered the home in a seemingly targeted attack, opened fire, and fled the scene.
Investigators believe Slade, Echols, Roshawn, and Sanon drove to the party with the intent of killing everyone inside, including Willis.
Police say they tied attendees of the party to three drug rings.
Garrett was not believed to be a target but was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
Police say they sifted through tens of thousands of text messages, emails, and other evidence.
“This tedious task requires a great deal of time. In no way has this investigation hit a dead-end or gone “cold”. New information is learned daily and interviews continue on a daily basis,” Colerain Township Chief of Police Mark Denney said.
The suspects were indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on the following charges:
- Roshawn Bishop: Two counts each murder and felonious assault and one count attempted murder
- James Echols: Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Burglary, and murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals
- Michael Sanon: Aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of murder; 9 counts of felonious assault; eight counts of attempted murder and one count of cruelty to animals
- Vandell Slade: Two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder
