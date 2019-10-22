Cincinnati police first major city agency to get next generation body cameras

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Department is the first major city agency to receive shipments of the next generation body-worn camera, Axon Enterprise Inc. announced Tuesday.
It’s all part of bundling of their products and services to keep officers and communities safer while saving money, also called Officer Safety Plan 7+, the company said in a news release.
The order for more than 1,000 Axon Body 3 cameras was received in the last few months and is shipping now.
Axon is the leading maker of U.S. police body cameras.
CPD also is now using Axon Records to keep and track critical records including use-of-force reporting and will continue to deploy additional modules throughout 2020 and beyond as part of an agency-wide “Records Management System” upgrade to Axon Records, according the release.
“Axon Standards has made a huge difference in the amount of time my staff spends creating reports,” said Cincinnati PD Police Chief Eliot Isaac in the news release.
“We are seeing exceptional benefits with how body camera footage can be directly embedded in our use-of-force, officer accident, citizen complaint and other internal reports. We’re excited to begin the transition to Axon Body 3 as we are not only able to capture clearer evidence than ever before, but we are also ensuring the safety of our staff with real-time notifications and alerts.”
Axon said their “Body 3” camera is deeply integrated with Axon Evidence (Evidence.com) and Axon Records to provide a seamless, end-to-end workflow.
It allows officers and investigators to quickly incorporate all video footage, photos, documents and citizen-captured evidence into the official police record, helping agencies quickly create a comprehensive view of a police incident.
Axon Records lets agencies to streamline report writing so they have more time to spend in their communities.
Axon said the system is fully configurable so agencies can create custom forms, workflows and work-groups to meet their specific needs.
Axon Standards, a module within Axon Records that CPD already uses, provides agencies a highly efficient experience for use-of-force reporting and other agency workflows, according to the news release.
Axon Body 3 is LTE-enabled and designed for officer safety with expanding capabilities like critical evidence previews, prioritized wireless upload capabilities and more.
The camera was built to help officers capture the truth, act on real-time awareness and take back time. The camera also includes improved low-light image clarity and audio technology.
For more information visit: www.axon.com/axonbody-3.
