Cooling down on your Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Right on schedule our rain is moving on out just in time for our morning drive on Tuesday. Look for skies to turn partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon, and cooler behind the front with temperatures near 60 degrees for daytime highs.
We are back into another dry trend as we stay near normal in the low 60s on Wednesday, and even slightly warmer near 70 degrees on Thursday.
We drop back into the low 60s by weekend end with our next chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday.
