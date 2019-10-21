Evening Update: Cool and Nice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remainder of the work week will be dry, cool and pleasant, starting with a chilly Wednesday morning.
A series of energetic storm systems will move from the North Pacific Ocean into the Pacific Northwest then dive southward to the Gulf of Mexico coast. The first of these will then head to the Ohio River Valley states Saturday dragging abundant tropical moisture into Cincinnati.
Rain is expected to begin before noon Saturday and end around dawn Sunday. Ost of Saturday will be wet and some of the rain could be heavy. Early indications are that 1” to 2.5” of rain will fall in our region.
The lightest amounts are expected between Cincinnati and Indianapolis with the greatest totals from here to Huntington, WV. The sky will clear during the day Sunday.
Halloween is just around the corner and it looks cold and blustery with the chance of flurries as kids are out and about.
