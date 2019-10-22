Got nuts? Wildlife rescue seeking donations of shelled nuts for orphaned squirrels

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nature Nurses Wildlife Rescue is holding a nut drive to feed their anticipated 500 orphaned squirrels in 2020.
According to a Facebook post, the rescue is in need of shelled nuts (unsalted) for the hundreds of orphaned, displaced or injured squirrels.
Nature Nurses says each squirrel goes through a minimum of one pound of shelled nuts for their stay so they’ve set a goal of 500 pounds.
“There are a few ways you can help us reach our goal. If you’re doing your grocery shopping, grab us a bag or two (shelled and unsalted, please), and if you’re a Kroger shopper, you can sign up for their Community Rewards program. You can also donate $4, and we’ll buy a bag for you! Our goal is 500 pounds of nuts, and with your help we’ll get our future babies fed and back to the wild where they belong,” they said in their Facebook post.
To find the donation center nearest you, contact naturenurses@gmail.com
If you can’t make a drop off, you can donate here.
