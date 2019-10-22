Got nuts? Wildlife rescue seeking donations of shelled nuts for orphaned squirrels

“There are a few ways you can help us reach our goal. If you’re doing your grocery shopping, grab us a bag or two (shelled and unsalted, please), and if you’re a Kroger shopper, you can sign up for their Community Rewards program. You can also donate $4, and we’ll buy a bag for you! Our goal is 500 pounds of nuts, and with your help we’ll get our future babies fed and back to the wild where they belong,” they said in their Facebook post.